PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at the Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect PNC Financial Services's EPS to be near $2.58 on sales of $4.25 billion.

PNC Financial Services earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.10. Quarterly sales came in at $4 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 22.86 percent. Sales would be have grown 4.68 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.43 2.2 2.13 2.02 EPS Actual 2.43 2.29 2.16 2.1

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 8.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on PNC Financial Services stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PNC Financial Services' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=107246&p=irol-calendar&lnksrc=topnav