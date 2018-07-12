JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on JPMorgan Chase management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.22 on revenue of $27.36 billion.

JPMorgan Chase EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.71. Revenue was $26.4 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 29.82 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 3.62 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.29 1.7 1.67 1.58 EPS Actual 2.26 1.76 1.76 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on JPMorgan Chase stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

JPMorgan Chase's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/investor-relations/event-calendar.htm