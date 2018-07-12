First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) unveils its next round of earnings Friday. Get prepared with Benzinga's preview for First Republic Bank's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

First Republic Bank EPS is expected to be around $1.17, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $757.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, First Republic Bank reported EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $641.33 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.38 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 18.06 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.27 1.16 1.1 EPS Actual 1.13 1.1 1.14 1.06

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of First Republic Bank have declined 2.9 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on First Republic Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

First Republic Bank's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.firstrepublic.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=105639&p=irol-calendar