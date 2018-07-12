Market Overview

Aspen Group Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 12, 2018 7:40am   Comments
Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:: ASPU) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Aspen Group's loss per share to be near 12 cents on sales of $6.9 million.

Aspen Groups loss in the same period a year ago was breakeven. Quarterly sales came in at $4.28 million. Revenue would be up 62.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.02 -0.03 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.04 -0.06 0

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Aspen Group have declined 1.48 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Aspen Group stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Aspen Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.aspen.edu/ir-calendar/detail/1342/4th-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

