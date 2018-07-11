DNB Financial (NASDAQ: DNBF) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

DNB Financial EPS is expected to be around 63 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $9.2 million.

DNB Financial EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 42 cents. Sales were $9.27 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50-percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 0.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.53 0.52 0.58 EPS Actual 0.61 0.62 0.56 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on DNB Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

DNB Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.dnbfirst.com/CorporateProfile