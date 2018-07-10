On Wednesday, Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Fastenal earnings will be near 66 cents per share on sales of $1.26 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Fastenal announced EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $1.12 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 26.92 percent. Revenue would be up 12.30 percent from the year-ago period. Fastenal's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.45 0.5 0.49 EPS Actual 0.61 0.45 0.5 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Fastenal stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.