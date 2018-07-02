Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Herman Miller's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Herman Miller analysts model for earnings of 57 cents per share on sales of $601.1 million.

In the same quarter last year, Herman Miller posted a profit of 64 cents on sales of $577.2 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.38 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.14 percent from the year-ago period. Herman Miller's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.57 0.57 0.55 EPS Actual 0.5 0.57 0.57 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Herman Miller stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.