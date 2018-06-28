On Friday, Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Greenbrier Companies will report earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $662.19 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.68 percent increase in the company's earnings from last year, while sales would be up 50.79 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.92 0.63 0.83 EPS Actual 1.02 0.9 0.86 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Greenbrier Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Greenbrier Companies's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.gbrx.com/events-and-webcasts