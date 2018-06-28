Market Overview

Nike Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 28, 2018 8:03am   Comments
Nike (NYSE: NKE) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Nike analysts model for earnings of 64 cents per share on sales of $9.41 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nike announced EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $8.67 billion. Revenue would be up 8.45 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.4 0.48 0.5
EPS Actual 0.68 0.46 0.57 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Nike stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nike's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.nike.com/Home/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

