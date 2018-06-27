Market Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 27, 2018 2:19pm   Comments
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Walgreens Boots Alliance will report earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $34.16 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.33. Sales were $30.11 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 11.28 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.54 1.26 1.21 1.3
EPS Actual 1.73 1.28 1.31 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance have declined 12.8 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Walgreens Boots Alliance stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Walgreens Boots Alliance is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com/

