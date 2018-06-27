McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at McCormick & Co's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see McCormick & Co reporting earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co announced EPS of 82 cents on revenue of $1.11 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 13.41 percent. Revenue would be have grown 18.49 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.51 1.05 0.76 EPS Actual 1 1.54 1.12 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on McCormick & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McCormick & Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.mccormick.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome