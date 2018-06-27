On Thursday, Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Lindsay EPS is expected to be around $1.41, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $167.57 million.

Lindsay EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.02. Revenue was $151.53 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 38.24 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 10.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.37 0.64 0.95 EPS Actual 0.56 0.3 0.59 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lindsay stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lindsay's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10121437