Gypsum Management and Supply (NYSE: GMS) releases its next round of earnings Thursday.

Gypsum Management and Supply EPS will likely be near 65 cents while revenue will be around $672.98 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Gypsum Management and Supply posted EPS of 48 cents on sales of $614.97 million. Sales would be have grown 9.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.55 0.46 0.46 EPS Actual 0.36 0.51 0.47 0.48

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Gypsum Management and Supply stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

