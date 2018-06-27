On Wednesday, Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Progress Software management projections, analysts predict EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $94.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, Progress Software reported earnings per share of 42 cents on sales of $93.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 26.19 percent. Revenue would be up 1.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.61 0.43 0.37 EPS Actual 0.54 0.67 0.48 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Progress Software are up 18.32 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Progress Software stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Progress Software's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.progress.com/