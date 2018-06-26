UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict UniFirst will report earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of $420.26 million.

In the same quarter last year, UniFirst announced EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $409.83 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 14.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.59 percent from the year-ago period. UniFirst's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.41 1.24 1.34 EPS Actual 1.38 1.6 1.44 1.36

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 27.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with UniFirst. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

UniFirst's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.unifirst.com/