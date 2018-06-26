Market Overview

General Mills Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 26, 2018 2:30pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: General Mills (NYSE: GIS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

General Mills EPS is expected to be around 75 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.8 billion.

General Mills EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 73 cents. Revenue was $3.8 billion. Revenue would be have grown 0.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.78 0.83 0.77 0.71
EPS Actual 0.79 0.82 0.71 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on General Mills stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. General Mills' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

