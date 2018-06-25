On Tuesday, Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ: SCHN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q3 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Schnitzer Steel analysts model for earnings of $1.15 per share on sales of $651.1 million.

Schnitzer Steel reported a per-share profit of 56 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $477.08 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 105.36 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 36.47 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.61 0.61 0.42 EPS Actual 0.9 0.63 0.63 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Schnitzer Steel stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Schnitzer Steel's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.schnitzersteel.com/news_releases.aspx