IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to IHS Markit Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see IHS Markit reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on sales of $974.12 million.

IHS Markit reported a per-share profit of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $906.1 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 9.62 percent. Sales would be up 7.51 percent from the year-ago period. IHS Markit's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.51 0.53 0.52 EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 0.57 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on IHS Markit stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

IHS Markit is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9g66idht