Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Methode Electronics's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 73 cents and sales around $246 million.

Methode Electronics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 70 cents. Revenue was $219.7 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.29 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.01 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.64 0.48 0.64 EPS Actual 0.87 0.64 0.55 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Methode Electronics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Methode Electronics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/33514