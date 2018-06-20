Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants earnings of $1.35 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.13 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Darden Restaurants posted EPS of $1.18 on sales of $1.93 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 14.41 percent. Revenue would be up 10.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.63 0.7 0.99 1.15 EPS Actual 1.71 0.73 0.99 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Darden Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Darden Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/26028