Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Commercial Metals' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Commercial Metals management projections, analysts predict EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $1.28 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Commercial Metals reported EPS of 34 cents on revenue of $1.38 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 20.59 percent. Revenue would be down 7.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.18 0.23 0.26 EPS Actual 0.26 0.3 0.07 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Commercial Metals stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Commercial Metals is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.cmc.com/