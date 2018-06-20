Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Barnes & Noble
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 20, 2018 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
Related BKS
The Week Ahead: Pharma IPOs Galore, Blackberry Earnings And More
7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
New Research Coverage Highlights Sonoco Products, Molina Healthcare, EQT Midstream Partners, ... (GuruFocus)

Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Barnes & Noble reporting a quarterly loss of 18 cents per share on sales of $774.64 million.

Barnes & Noble reported a loss of 19 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $821.2 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.26 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 5.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.97 -0.26 -0.12 -0.23
EPS Actual 1.23 -0.41 -0.15 -0.19

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Barnes & Noble have declined 6.57 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Barnes & Noble stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Barnes & Noble's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.barnesandnobleinc.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (BKS)

The Week Ahead: Pharma IPOs Galore, Blackberry Earnings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.