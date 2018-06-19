Market Overview

Earnings Preview For Winnebago Industries
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 19, 2018 2:09pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Winnebago Industries analysts model for earnings of 92 cents per share on sales of $538.18 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 50.82 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 12.98 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Winnebago Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.52 0.7 0.72
EPS Actual 0.62 0.57 0.79 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Winnebago Industries stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Winnebago Industries' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.wgo.net/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

