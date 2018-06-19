On Wednesday, Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Schlumberger is included here.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Schlumberger analysts model for earnings of 46 cents per share on sales of $8.3 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Schlumberger reported earnings per share of 35 cents on revenue of $7.46 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 31.43 percent. Revenue would be have grown 11.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Schlumberger's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.45 0.42 0.3 EPS Actual 0.38 0.48 0.42 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Schlumberger have declined 2.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Schlumberger stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.