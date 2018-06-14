Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Finisar EPS is expected to be around 12 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $310 million.

In the same quarter last year, Finisar posted a profit of 50 cents on sales of $357.52 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 76.00 percent. Revenue would be down 13.28 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.31 0.4 0.51 EPS Actual 0.2 0.23 0.4 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Finisar have declined 28.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Finisar. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Finisar's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.finisar.com/?_ga=2.220051225.1452559506.1528277074-50466615.1528277074