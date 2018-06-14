Don't be caught off-guard: Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Adobe Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $2.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Adobe Systems reported earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $1.77 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 50.98 percent. Revenue would be up 21.90 percent from the same quarter last year. Adobe Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.16 1.01 0.95 EPS Actual 1.55 1.26 1.1 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Adobe Systems. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Adobe Systems' Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations.html?promoid=2XBSC4VN&mv=other