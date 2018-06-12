On Wednesday, Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Korn/Ferry International earnings of 70 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $458.3 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Korn/Ferry International reported EPS of 62 cents on revenue of $419.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 12.90 percent. Sales would be up 9.25 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.64 0.53 0.6 EPS Actual 0.7 0.67 0.55 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Korn/Ferry International. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Korn/Ferry International's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events