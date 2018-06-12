Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Crown Crafts analysts model for earnings of 13 cents per share on sales of $19.46 million.

Crown Crafts reported a per-share profit of 16 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.3 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 18.75 percent. Sales would be up 12.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Crown Crafts's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.11 0.08 0.18 EPS Actual 0.1 0.11 0.08 0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Crown Crafts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Crown Crafts's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.crowncrafts.com/News