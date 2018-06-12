On Tuesday, Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Digital Turbine reporting a quarterly loss of 3 cents per share on sales of $31 million.

Digital Turbine EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 10 cents. Sales were $22.39 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 70 percent. Revenue would be up 38.41 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Digital Turbine stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Digital Turbine's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.digitalturbine.com/events