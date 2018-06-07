Iteris (NYSE: ITI) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to the report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Iteris will report a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $26 million.

In the same quarter last year, Iteris reported a loss per share of 4 cents on revenue of $25.3 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results, quarterly profit would be down 50.00 percent. Revenue would be up 2.99 percent on a year-over-year basis. Iteris's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.01 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Iteris have declined 17.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Iteris stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Iteris' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.iteris.com/news-events?type=events