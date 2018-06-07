Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Capstone Turbine reporting a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share on sales of $21.83 million.

Capstone Turbine's loss in the same period a year ago was 13 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $22.9 million. Revenue would be down 4.67 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.11 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.09 -0.1 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 168.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Capstone Turbine stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.