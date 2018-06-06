Market Overview

JM Smucker Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 06, 2018 2:20pm   Comments
On Thursday, JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) will release its latest earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, JM Smucker analysts model for earnings of $2.20 per share on sales of $1.81 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.22 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.18 1.9 1.63 1.72
EPS Actual 2.5 2.02 1.51 1.8

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on JM Smucker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.jmsmucker.com/investor-relations/company-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

