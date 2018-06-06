Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Vail Resorts reporting earnings of $6.12 per share on revenue of $827.24 million.

Vail Resorts reported EPS of $4.63 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $794 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 32.18 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 4.1 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.6 -1.9 -1.81 4.86 EPS Actual 4.1 -2 -1.43 4.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Vail Resorts are up 21.12 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Vail Resorts stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vail Resorts' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.vailresorts.com/Corp/index.aspx