Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Hamilton Lane EPS is expected to be around 40 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $60.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hamilton Lane announced EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $46.67 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 60.00 percent. Sales would be up 30.66 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.27 0.24 EPS Actual 0.46 0.27 0.33 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 131.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Strong Sell rating with Hamilton Lane. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hamilton Lane's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.hamiltonlane.com/investors/overview/default.aspx