Ferrellgas Partners Q3 Earnings Preview
Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) releases its next round of earnings Thursday.
Earnings and Revenue
Ferrellgas Partners earnings will be near 24 cents per share on sales of $612 million, according to analysts.
Ferrellgas Partners reported earnings of 7 cents per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $538.1 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 242.86 percent. Sales would be up 13.75 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Ferrellgas Partners's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|-0.3
|-0.48
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|-0.49
|-0.57
|0.07
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ferrellgas Partners stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.