Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) releases its next round of earnings Thursday.

Earnings and Revenue

Ferrellgas Partners earnings will be near 24 cents per share on sales of $612 million, according to analysts.

Ferrellgas Partners reported earnings of 7 cents per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $538.1 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 242.86 percent. Sales would be up 13.75 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Ferrellgas Partners's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 -0.3 -0.48 0.12 EPS Actual 0.49 -0.49 -0.57 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ferrellgas Partners stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.