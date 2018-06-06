Fuelcell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Fuelcell Energy management projections, analysts predict EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $19.02 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fuelcell Energy reported a loss per share of 33 cents on revenue of $20.4 million. Revenue would be down 6.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.2 -0.23 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.17 -0.31 -0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Fuelcell Energy stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fuelcell Energy's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.