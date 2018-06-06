On Wednesday, Greif (NYSE: GEF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Greif earnings will be near 85 cents per share on sales of $969 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Greif announced EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $887.4 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 26.87 percent. Revenue would be up 9.21 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.89 0.85 0.74 EPS Actual 0.49 0.98 0.85 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Greif have declined 0.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Greif stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.