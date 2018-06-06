Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greif Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 06, 2018 7:43am   Comments
Share:
Related GEF
Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2018
BMO Turns Bullish On Greif, Says Most Business Units Appear 'Solid'
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Greif (NYSE: GEF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Greif earnings will be near 85 cents per share on sales of $969 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Greif announced EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $887.4 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 26.87 percent. Revenue would be up 9.21 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.89 0.85 0.74
EPS Actual 0.49 0.98 0.85 0.67

 

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Greif have declined 0.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Greif stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (GEF)

Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GEF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.