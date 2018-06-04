On Tuesday, June 5, Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Navistar International modeled for quarterly EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $2 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Navistar International reported EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $2 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 148.53-percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.41 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.62 0.28 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.27 1.36 0.37 -0.68

Stock Performance

Shares of Navistar International were trading at $38.92 as of June 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Navistar International stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Navistar International's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.navistar.com/navistar/investors/webcasts#