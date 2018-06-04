On Monday, June 4, Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ascena Retail Group is included in the following report.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Ascena Retail Group management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $1.47 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ascena Retail Group posted EPS of 5 cents on sales of $1.57 billion. Revenue would be 6.07 percent lower than the same quarter last year. Ascena Retail Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.11 -0.03 0.1 EPS Actual -0.12 0.11 0.05 0.05

Stock Performance

At last check, shares of Ascena Retail Group were trading at $3.32. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenue over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ascena Retail Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ascena Retail Group's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.ascenaretail.com/