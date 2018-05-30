On Thursday, Graham (NYSE: GHM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Graham is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Graham management projections, analysts predict EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $19 million.

Graham reported a loss of 18 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $25 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, sales would have fallen 24.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Graham's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 0 0.01 0.06 EPS Actual 0 0.02 0.1 0.18

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 18.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Graham stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Graham's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.graham-mfg.com/webcasts-and-presentations