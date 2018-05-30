On Thursday, Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Ciena management projections, analysts predict EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $726 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ciena announced EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $707 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 33.33 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 2.76 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.5 0.49 0.37 EPS Actual 0.15 0.46 0.51 0.45

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 3.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ciena stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ciena's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.ciena.com/next-steps/events/?src=qcknav