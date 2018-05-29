RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, RBC Bearings analysts model for earnings of $1.14 per share on sales of $175.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, RBC Bearings announced EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $160.2 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 26.67 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 9.57 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.85 0.82 0.89 EPS Actual 1.05 0.83 0.91 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on RBC Bearings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

RBC Bearings' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.rbcbearings.com/