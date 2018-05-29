RBC Bearings Q4 Earnings Outlook
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, RBC Bearings analysts model for earnings of $1.14 per share on sales of $175.5 million.
In the same quarter last year, RBC Bearings announced EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $160.2 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 26.67 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 9.57 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.85
|0.82
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.83
|0.91
|0.9
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on RBC Bearings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
RBC Bearings' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.rbcbearings.com/
