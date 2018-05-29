Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE: KORS) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Michael Kors earnings will be near 59 cents per share on sales of $1.15 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Michael Kors announced EPS of 73 cents on revenue of $1.06 billion. The estimate would represent a 19.18 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 7.98 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.28 0.62 0.7 EPS Actual 1.77 1.33 0.8 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Michael Kors are up 87.39 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Michael Kors Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Michael Kors' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.investors.michaelkors.com/