On Wednesday, Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Daktronics reporting earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $147.2 million.

In the same quarter last year, Daktronics reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $143.6 million. Sales would be up 2.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.17 0.14 0.06 EPS Actual -0.04 0.16 0.19 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Daktronics stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Daktronics' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.daktronics.com/en-us