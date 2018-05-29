Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Daktronics Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 29, 2018 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Related DAKT
Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2017
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Titan Machinery, Kforce, Liberty Media, ... (GuruFocus)

On Wednesday, Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Daktronics reporting earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $147.2 million.

In the same quarter last year, Daktronics reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $143.6 million. Sales would be up 2.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.03 0.17 0.14 0.06
EPS Actual -0.04 0.16 0.19 0.02

 

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Daktronics stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Daktronics' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.daktronics.com/en-us

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DAKT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DAKT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.