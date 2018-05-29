Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's look at Columbus McKinnon's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Columbus McKinnon modeled for quarterly EPS of 50 cents on revenue of $209.3 million.

Columbus McKinnon EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 40 cents. Revenue was $183.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25 percent. Revenue would be up 13.97 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Columbus McKinnon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.44 0.33 0.34 EPS Actual 0.44 0.51 0.55 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Columbus McKinnon stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Columbus McKinnon is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.cmworks.com/investors/