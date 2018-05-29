Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Analog Devices will report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

Analog Devices earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.03. Quarterly sales came in at $1.2 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 33.98 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 21.59 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.36 1.15 0.84 EPS Actual 1.42 1.45 1.26 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Analog Devices stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Analog Devices is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.analog.com/