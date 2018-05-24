CAE (NYSE: CAE) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

CAE EPS will likely be near 25 cents while revenue will be around $611.1 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, CAE posted EPS of 23 cents on sales of $543.6 million. Revenue would be up 12.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 0.2 0.22 EPS Actual 0.22 0.17 0.19 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CAE stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CAE is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.cae.com/investors/