On Thursday, Toro (NYSE: TTC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Toro earnings will be near $1.21 per share on sales of $916.7 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Toro reported EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $872.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 12.04 percent. Sales would be up 5.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.29 0.57 1.03 EPS Actual 0.48 0.31 0.61 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Toro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Toro's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://thetorocompany.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events