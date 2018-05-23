On Thursday, Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Thermon Group reporting earnings of 20 cents per share on sales of $96.2 million.

In the same quarter last year, Thermon Group reported earnings per share of 10 cents on sales of $67.58 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 100 percent. Sales would be up 42.4 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.09 0.23 0.13 EPS Actual 0.24 0.15 0.01 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Thermon Group Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.